Jacksonville firefighter released from hospital after being shocked during house fire rescue: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A firefighter was released from a hospital after being shocked during a rescue at a mobile home fire Thursday in the Regency area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Friday.

JFRD tweeted Friday morning that the firefighter went through thorough treatment and evaluation before being released.

The firefighter will be on light duty, JFRD said.

“Please continue with your thoughts & prayers!” JFRD said in the tweet.

UPDATE: After thorough treatment & evaluation at the hospital, we are relieved to announce that our firefighter that was electrocuted during a rescue at a fire last night, has been released & is on light duty… thank you & please continue with your thoughts & prayers! @CityofJax — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) April 1, 2022

JFRD said crews responded just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the mobile home fire on Patterson Circle South, near the intersection of Lee Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for the fire department, the firefighter stepped onto a live wire. He said that when crews arrived on scene, they heard a voice from inside.

The firefighters entered the home and were met with heavy flames, but kept pushing forward until they found a person trapped inside.

After locating and grabbing that person, one of the firefighters radioed to the other firefighters that they were going to come out the front door.

“One of our firefighters stepped on a hot powerline that had come down. And it dropped him right there on the spot,” Prosswimmer said.

The person who was rescued from the fire was treated for fire and smoke-related injuries.

The cause of the fire, which crews got under control by around 5:45 p.m., was not immediately known.