Local high school weightlifter presses herself to new heights

Bradford County senior and weightlifter Mahailya Reeves holds several records on the state and national level. She broke her first record at 15, and she continues to break her own record every year.

STARKE, Fla. – One Bradford County high schooler is making a name for herself and other young girls who want to weightlift.

Maihalya Reeves is a four-time state weightlifting champion and she has no plan to stop anytime soon. She holds several records on the state and national levels.

She broke her first record at 15, bench-pressing 365 pounds, and she continues to break her own record every year.

“I’m trying to be the strongest woman in the world,” Reeves said.

Working out every day, sometimes twice a day, Reeves wants the record to be as high as it can be so girls in high school can have the challenge to have something to beat.

Reeves started weightlifting at the age of 10 thanks to her older sisters and coach Bryan Griffis.

Griffis considers their relationship as a father-daughter relationship since it began in the fifth grade.

“When I’m having a bad day in the gym, he let me know it is like a dad should,” Reeves said. “He let me know what I’m doing wrong and what I need to do better.”

Reeves and the rest of the Bradford County girl’s weightlifting team have brought recognition to the county and the sport.

“We have got so much more participation,” Griffis said. “The number is growing up as far as girls getting stronger. They are breaking records every year.”

Reeves encourages girls to consider weightlifting.

“If y’all want to get out of your shell, feel better about yourself, do it because it would be the best thing ever,” Reeves said.

Reeves will compete at nationals in June and she hopes to be the first female ever to bench 405 pounds or something close to it.