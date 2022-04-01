St. Johns County Fire Rescue helps with grocery delivery halted by crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday night, St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a crash on Bartram Springs Parkway.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but as they spoke with one of the drivers involved, they learned that person was in the process of making a stop for a delivery service. They told firefighters that two grocery orders still needed delivering.

“The crew noticed that diapers and other essential items were probably really needed, so they told the driver not to worry; they would finish the deliveries,” Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

According to SJCFR, the first delivery was to a single father for four children -- who was grateful for the first responders taking time to complete the delivery. The crew then completed a second delivery to a parent and their toddler.