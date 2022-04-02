2 injured in helicopter crash in Columbia County

A chopper crash was reported in Columbia County on Saturday

FORT WHITE, Fla. – Two people suffered only minor injuries Saturday morning when the small helicopter they were in crashed in Columbia County, deputies said.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of State Road 47 and Sedgefield Lane after someone reported the helicopter crash.

They found the small helicopter crashed near the roadway.

Deputies were able to render aid to the two people inside, who had minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“We are thankful both occupants of the helicopter only sustained minor injuries and no one else was injured,” deputies wrote in a social media post.