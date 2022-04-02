Dunkin’ Donuts hosts ‘Autism in Action’ fundraiser to benefit Jacksonville School for Autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dunkin’ franchisee network Rajan Partners announced that it is teaming up with the Jacksonville School for Autism (JSA) this April to support its mission to help individuals with autism and their families reach their full potential.

From now through April 16 participating Jacksonville-area Dunkin’ restaurants will accept $1 donations towards JSA. To commemorate the donation, guests who donate will have a puzzle piece with their name displayed on a special poster in-store. Rajan Partners will also donate an additional $1 for every dozen donuts sold at participating stores.

Participating Dunkin’ restaurants include:

9978 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL,32256

842 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL,32218

3430 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL,32216

14670 Duval Road, Jacksonville, FL 310291

1317 E King Ave, Kingsland, GA 31548

One hundred percent of the funds raised will go toward Jacksonville School for Autism’s Technology mission. The goal of this program is to make the use of resources such as laptops, computers, tablets, and SMART Boards are easily accessible to teachers and therapists to implement critical programs, track results, progression, and achievements of their students and patients.

“We’re honored to support Jacksonville School for Autism and help spread awareness for their cause, especially during Autism Awareness Month,” said Robert Wisniewski, Dunkin’ Director of Operations for Rajan Partners. “Their organization changes the lives of children every day and through this fundraiser, we hope it encourages the local community to come support so they can continue to make a difference for these incredible kids for years to come.”

“At JSA, technology gives our students a voice, promotes independence, and increases social interactions. Technology is also used to help our dedicated therapists and teachers implement specialized programs and therapies,” said Michelle Dunham, Founder & Executive Director for JSA. “This fundraiser will help support our therapists’ and teachers’ abilities to develop, track and implement student programs and record data efficiently and accurately. This investment is more than purchasing laptops, iPods, iPads, and SMART Boards. This investment will provide a platform for communication and give our students a voice. A voice so they may be heard. This is life-changing for our students, and we are humbled by the support of Rajan Partners.”