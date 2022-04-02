USS Milwaukee returning to Mayport

Mayport, Fla. – Hundreds of sailors are on their way back to Mayport. The ship is expected to dock after 9:00, Saturday morning.

Sailors spent a little more than three-months at sea. Most of the time was spend in the Caribbean Sea doing counter drug stings.

Sailors disrupted a trade of cocaine that had a street value of more than 48 million dollars and stopped five suspected drug traffickers, according to a Navy spokesperson.

The USS Milwaukee is coming back less than a week after Navy officials discussed the proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

During a news conference, Navy officials confirmed the plans to decommission the Freedom-littoral combat ships. Eight of them are based here at Mayport and the USS Milwaukee is one of them.

The Freedom-Class LCS have had issues with a part of their propulsion systems.

There’s no timeline on when they would be decommissioned. Congress would have to approve the budget as well.

News4Jax will be in Mayport when the ship returns.