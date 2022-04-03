1 person shot in Arlington area with non-life threatening injuries

Jacksonville, FL – Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in response to a shooting at around 1:40 a.m. on April 3rd. Upon arrival, officers located the man that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man told police he was walking in the area when a gray sedan approached him and shot at him multiple times. The shooter then fled the scene in their vehicle. JSO believes the man was shot at 5 times, but it is not confirmed how many shots were fired. Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact JSO’s non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.