3-year-old boy dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 3-year-old boy, who they said was found dead Sunday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Lt. J Stronko, with the Sheriff’s Office, were called to a residence on Crimson Leaf Lane just before 1 p.m. to assist units with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Investigators said the boy was shot in his head.

The boy died at the scene, Stronko said.

“We’re early in the investigation at this time. There are no indicators that this was a criminal act,” Stronko said.

The JSO lieutenant said there were other adults in the residence at the time and all have been cooperative with the investigation.

Detectives are conducting their investigation and will be working with the state attorney’s office and the medical examiner’s office.