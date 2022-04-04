Disney sets opening date for EPCOT’s new Guardians of the Galaxy coaster

As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – “It’s save the galaxy time — again!”

The Xandarian outpost on Earth is disappearing and on May 27, it will be up to the Guardians of the Galaxy, and guests at Disney’s Epcot, to save it.

As reported by Orlando TV station, WKMG, Walt Disney World announced May 27 as the opening date for the long-awaited “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” with a video posted Monday on the Disney Parks blog.

The indoor roller coaster will use “Starjumper” pods to transport guests on a wild mission across the galaxy to help the guardians figure out what is causing the “cosmic rewind” of Xandar’s Earth outpost and fix the problem before it’s too late.

According to the Disney website, the coaster rotates 360 degrees to give you a new view of all the action going on.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” is the first Marvel ride to be featured at a Florida Disney theme park. It’s also the latest ride to debut as part of Epcot’s multiyear renovation project.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch. It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.