Florida gas prices decline after oil price drop, AAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices are declining again after jumping 13 cents early last week, AAA said.

That trend is expected to continue this week unless oil prices rebound.

The national average for a gallon is $4.19.

In Florida, the average is $4.17. That’s five cents more than this time last week. In Georgia, drivers are paying $3.86.

“Gas prices are drifting lower now that oil prices are declining again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil dropped last week after President Biden announced plans to release 1 million barrels per day from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in effort to ease global supply concerns. The downward pressure was compounded by news that other countries are considering similar action. The oil price drop could enable gas prices to fall back below $4 a gallon in the next couple of weeks. That is unless something causes oil prices to rebound this week.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped 13% last week. Friday’s settlement of $99.27 per barrel was $14.63/b less than the week before. It’s also $24.43 per barrel less than this year’s high of $123.70/b.

Ways to Save on Gasoline