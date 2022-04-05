‘Gateway to hope and healing’: New critical care tower for children opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Calling it a “gateway to hope and healing,” local hospital leaders are excited for the grand opening of a new critical care tower for children in Jacksonville.

The president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital said this journey was launched more than five years ago and he is excited for the Critical Care Tower to open Tuesday.

The Borowy Family Critical Care Children’s Hospital has five floors dedicated to children’s intensive care, with the latest technology, including iPads, in every room for patient information.

“When we designed these rooms we wanted to make it very comfortable for the next mom who’s gonna come here and be with their baby,” Wolfson Children’s Hospital President Michael Aubin said.

Moms like Erika Lamas, whose triplets came early, weighing 3 pounds.

“I’ve been here in the NICU already for -- it’ll be two months April 9th, and everyone’s great,” Lamas said. “My girls, like, they’re doing really good.”

The triplets were in separate parts of the hospital before they were able to move to the new addition. Lamas explained two of her girls were in the same room while her third daughter was moved to the fourth floor which makes her sold on the care here.

“I’ve worked in hospital settings before so I know what the NICUs are in other hospitals so I think this one surpasses them all,” Lamas said.

With five floors dedicated to children’s intensive care, the critical care tower includes:

A high-level Neonatal Intensive Care Center spanning three floors

A Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

A Neuro-Intensive Care Unit

A Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU)

A Burn & Wound Unit

This is all just for kids, being the first for Jacksonville.

“We’re really excited about having that here because all of those children for the most part always had to leave town,” Aubin said. “At the end of the day, everything we do is to save children’s lives. And so, that’s the ultimate reward for people like me and my team.”

The first patients were transferred from Wolfson Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Units at the end of February.

Hospital leaders say the tower has a neonatal MRI that is a first in Florida and is one of only four in the world. It’s built for child-size patients and keeps them warm during the process and parents can be nearby during the procedure, unlike regular MRIs.