Looking for a Good Deal? Here’s What to Buy in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you’re wanting to fire up a brand-new grill, or you’re ready to get your lawn in order with a new mower, Consumer Reports found some big discounts on its top-rated products this month.

“In April we tend to see a proliferation of springtime deals, especially around outdoor equipment like lawn mowers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers, as people are getting ready for the warmer seasons, retailers tend to start dropping prices,” explained Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon

New grills

If you’re looking for a deal on a new grill, you can save more than $100 on the Dyna-Glo Barrel-Style Charcoal Grill (DGN576DNC-D). Consumer Reports found it on sale for $279 at Walmart. (Orig. Price $392)

Consumer Reports says this grill is an overall excellent performer and scored high in its tests for cooking evenness at high and low temperatures.

And if you prefer gas for your grill, the midsized Weber Genesis Grill is now $749 at Lowe’s. (Orig. Price $779)

New vacuum

If you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning supply, now is the time to find deals on this household staple.

“We tend to see a lot of sales on vacuums in April as people start thinking about spring cleaning. You’ll see discounts on handhelds, canisters, uprights, stick vacuums, and robot vacs,” said Gordon.

The Shark Vertex Ultralight vacuum cleaner (HZ2002) can be found for nearly $50 off. Consumer Reports found it for $249 at Amazon and Best Buy. (Orig. Price $299).

Consumer Reports says the Ultralight is corded, but aced the tests for carpets, bare floors, and pet hair.

New lawn mower

If you’re in need of a new lawn mower, Consumer Reports found the Ryobi battery-powered lawn mower (RY401140US) on sale for $516 at The Home Depot. (Orig. Price $549) But when News4JAX checked, it was on sale for even less -- $499.

New chain saw

If you are in the market for a brand-new chain saw, Consumer Reports found the Ego Power+ battery-powered Chainsaw (CS1804) on sale for $369 at Amazon. (Orig. Price $399)

Other April deals

If you’re on the lookout for more deals this month, Consumer Reports says bike helmets, pressure washers, string trimmers, and carpet cleaners are other categories that typically see prices fall this month.