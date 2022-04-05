80º

St. Johns County firefighters, paramedics sending used gear to Ukraine, host supplies drive

Collection of turnout gear is part of a nationwide effort

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

St. Johns County Fire Rescue

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters and paramedics in St. Johns County are joining a nationwide effort to donate used firefighting gear to the firefighters of Ukraine.

The professionals are also collecting personal and food supplies from April 6 to April 16 for the Ukrainian citizens and refugees.

The community can bring the supplies listed below to any SJCFR fire station during the 11-day, community-wide drive.

The requested supplies will be donated to Living Stream Church Jacksonville, which will ship them to Ukraine.

Community members are asked to bring the following supplies to their neighborhood fire station:

