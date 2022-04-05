75º

Woman arrested for causing wrong-way crash while driving under the influence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A 62-year-old woman was arrested Monday night for causing a wrong-way crash while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The reports say a 62-year-old woman was driving north in the southbound lanes on SR-9B, over Interstate 95, when she hit a 63-year-old man from Altamonte Springs driving in a van nearly head-on. It happened around midnight on Monday.

It does not appear either driver suffered any major injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The 62-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the crash for a DUI.

