Is your baby the next Gerber Baby?

NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world's largest food company, announced it will purchase Gerber, the largest baby food producer in the U.S., for $5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yes, your baby is the most adorable child you will ever see. But are they cute enough to be the new Gerber baby?

Gerber is searching for its next Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby for 2022.

“Parents, get your cameras and smartphones ready... the search is on!” Gerber said.

Parents will have until Thursday, April 14 at 11:50 p.m. EDT to apply. Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest and giggliest baby photos and videos on Gerber’s submission portal. Your child must be between one day and four years old to participate.

Your baby will be judged on the following criteria:

Visual appeal

Expressiveness

Consistency with Gerber’s heritage “Anything for Baby” mission

Prizes include being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash, and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life.

Click here to submit your child’s photo. Click here for a full list of contest rules.