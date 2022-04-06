Jacksonville Bicentennial: Let the celebration begin!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hey Jacksonville! It’s time to gear up for a months long celebration to commemorate our city’s Bicentennial. 2022 marks 200 years that Jacksonville came into existence. The Jacksonville Historical Society has teamed up with a variety of businesses, organizations and residents to create events for this special occasion.

On Thursday afternoon at James Weldon Johnson Park, Mayor Lenny Curry, along with the Jacksonville Historical Society and Airstream Ventures, will announce the plans for the official Jacksonville Bicentennial celebration that happens on June 11. It will be a full day and night of commemoration, celebration and fireworks.

News4JAX will be there at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to bring you the announcement live on News4JAX.com and we will bring you full details on Channel 4.

Our team is planning stories of Jacksonville’s 200 years to share with you over the next two months here on Channel 4, and on News4JAX.com. Be on the lookout for our coverage of this special celebration for our city.