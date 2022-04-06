9 units damaged in fire at The Reserve at St. Johns River apartments

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were sent to extinguish a fire Wednesday evening at The Reserve at St. Johns River apartments.

The apartment complex is on Edenfield Road in the Charter Point neighborhood. Heavy damage, smoke and flames were visible from Sky 4 on arrival. Firefighters could be seen on the roof.

According to JFRD, nine units were affected in the fire. Three were heavily damage and six others had smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help four adults and two children.

No injuries were reported and the state fire marshal will investigate the cause.