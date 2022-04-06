Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of brother on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting his brother over the weekend at a Westside home, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Nghia Do, 23, is charged with attempted murder, according to police.

Officers said they responded about 8:45 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a residence on 103rd Street near Old Middleburg Road South.

Police said they found a man who had been shot several times. According to investigators, the shooting was a result of an apparent domestic dispute.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The man’s brother, Do, was located by JSO and later arrested, according to his arrest report.

The report states that when Do was told he was being arrested on a charge of attempted murder, “he appeared surprised and asked if the victim was still alive.”

Ad

Do was booked early Sunday into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Wednesday, according to jail records.