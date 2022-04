JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A firearm was discovered in the parking lot of Andrew Jackson High School on Thursday, and the school was placed on lockdown while police investigated, according to a statement from a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson.

In a message sent to parents, DCPS alerted them that the firearm was taken into possession by police. The school was placed on lockdown for just over an hour.

It’s unclear whether the firearm was loaded. Additional details were not provided.