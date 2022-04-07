Jacksonville woman says she was victim of phone-tracking scheme after fair visit

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to help them will have a new three-digit number, 988, to reach the national suicide prevention network starting in July. Federal health officials on Monday are announcing more than $280 million to smooth the transition from the current 10-digit number. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ever get the feeling that you’re being watched? That feeling became all too real for a Jacksonville woman on Friday, according to a report she filed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, whose first name is Tahlia, told police that as she returned to Jacksonville after visiting the Clay County Fair, she received an iPhone notification that her mobile device was being tracked by an Apple AirTag, an accessory designed to help owners keep track of their electronics or other valuables.

After searching, JSO investigators did not find an AirTag device in the woman’s belongings or in the vehicle and the incident report said the warning notification hasn’t hit her phone again.

“AirTag is designed to discourage unwanted tracking,” Apple’s website says. “If someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone will notice it’s traveling with you and send you an alert. After a while, if you still haven’t found it, the AirTag will start playing a sound to let you know it’s there.”

The website also says that only the AirTag’s owner can see the device’s location.

“User’s location data and history are never stored on the AirTag itself,” Apple’s website says. “Devices that relay the location of your AirTag also stay anonymous, and that location data is encrypted every step of the way. So, not even Apple knows the location of your AirTag or the identity of the device that helps find it.”

The News4JAX I-TEAM dug into the troubling trend of these unwanted trackers in February and found that the avenues to prosecute this kind of activity are limited at best.

In Florida, the crime of “unlawful installation of a tracking device or tracking application” is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail, six months of probation and a $500 fine. However, legal experts say it’s a difficult charge for which to secure a conviction.

An Apple spokesperson told News4JAX that if someone finds one of these devices unknowingly on them, they should contact law enforcement and disable the device.

You can do that by opening the back and taking out the battery — that breaks the connection between the AirTag and whoever is tracking it.

If you have an Android phone, Apple recently launched the Tracker Detect app in the Google Play store.