JTA says relief on the way for San Pablo Road traffic jams with groundbreaking Thursday

The Sky 4 helicopter provides an aerial view of San Pablo Road on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will break ground Thursday on a new project that will ease traffic jams on San Pablo Road.

Sections of the road from Beach Boulevard to Atlantic Boulevard will be widened to three lanes.

The reconstruction from two lanes to three lanes will be from Beach Boulevard to Crystal Cove Drive and from Osprey Point Drive to Atlantic Boulevard. The project will include several improvements to those sections; including raised medians, utility improvements, a closed drainage system, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater ponds.

In the section from Crystal Cove to Osprey Point Drive, the roadway will be resurfaced. Shoulders and left- and right-turn lanes will be added.

People that live in the area say this is a long time coming.

People have told News4JAX for years, traffic gets really congested in this area and it’s gotten worse now that River City Science Academy is right across from Alimacani Elementary school -- especially during the morning commute.

JTA says not only will this help cars, it’ll be safer for bike riders and walkers.

There’s no word yet on how long the project will take to complete. The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Rivertown Church on San Pablo Road. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the celebration will be held indoors.