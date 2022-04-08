69º

Local News

Cats, dogs die in Jacksonville house fire

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responds to house fire in the Sans Souci area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple dogs and cats died in a house fire Friday afternoon in the Sans Souci area., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JFRD said they responded around 12:50 p.m. to the fire, which broke out on Provost Road. JFRD tweeted shortly before 1:30 p.m. that the fire was under control.

A number of pets inside the home died in the fire, JFRD said. An exact number was not immediately confirmed.

Animal Care and Protective Services responded to the scene.

No injuries to people were reported. The Red Cross was also called for family assistance, which JFRD said includes two adults.

JFRD said the fire is believed to have started in the roof, which was undergoing renovations.

