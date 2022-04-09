The 18th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS, is today

Sharon Siegel-Cohen: How one woman meant so much to so many

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people are raising money to find a cure for A-L-S.

It’s a deadly disorder that affects the nerves and muscles, eventually taking away someone’s ability to walk, talk and eventually breathe.

The disease claimed the life of longtime News4JAX executive producer: Sharon Siegel-Cohen.

This is the 18th year and it’s the first time they’re actually walking since 2019 because of the pandemic. Last year, this event was a car parade in an effort to social distance.

This year’s goal is to raise 275-thousand dollars to go toward research to find a cure.

More than 500 people are expected to be a part of this morning’s walk.

According to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, 1600 people here in Florida are living with the disease.

There’s no cure, no sufficient treatment and it’s terminal.

That’s why those who put this event together say it is important.

Michelle Decker the Senior Development Manager/ ALS Association FL Chapter says, “people living with ALS and their families, it is a disease that you really don’t understand how terrible it is until it impacts your life. At the event people are able to talk with other families who are going through exactly what they are going through and I feel like that is really powerful because you really don’t understand until it explodes into your life. It is devastating, it is a financial hardship, it’s emotional.”

Ad

Registration began at 8:30 a.m.

With games and vendors around for people to enjoy.

There will be a ceremony, emceed by our very own Melanie Lawson starting at 9:30.

And the walk starts at 10 o’clock.