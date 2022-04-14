Formal charges filed against woman police say crashed into pond during I-95 pursuit

Included in an affidavit filed by Pamela Cabrera’s mother in 2020 is a photo of Cabrera and Cabrera's daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fourth District State Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed formal charges against Pamela Cabrera, who Jacksonville police said crashed into a retention pond off Interstate 95 near the State Road 9B exit at the end of a police pursuit.

According to her arrest report, Cabrera “made no attempt” to rescue her 5-year-old daughter after the crash, who was trapped in the front passenger seat, That’s where the dive team found the girl’s body, the report said.

RELATED: Woman ‘made no attempt’ to rescue daughter after chase that ended with crash into pond: arrest report | Family remembers infectious laugh of 5-year-old who died in pond after JSO says she was kidnapped

Ad

Vanity Cabrera

The charges filed by the State Attorney’s Office include vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated fleeing that causes death, battery on a police officer and battery on a health care provider.

Cabrera is being held on a $2.2 million bond and is due in court April 21. Family members have said she is pregnant.

On Thursday, for the first time, News4JAX spoke with the aunt and uncle of the child.

“We considered Vanity our daughter,” said the uncle, Manuel Baez. “Losing her is no different than us losing our biological daughter. The pain, in a sense, is still the same.”

Her relatives say she was little, but packed with a huge personality.

Aunt and uncle stand with Vanity in this photo provided by family.

“She was bubbly,” said Whitney Baez, Vanity’s aunt. “She was one of those kids that skipped everywhere.”

Vanity lived with the two in Jacksonville after the Department of Children and Families determined Cabrera was unfit to take care of her in 2020.

Ad

These challenging circumstances didn’t stop Vanity from being full of life.

“We would go to the park and the first thing she would do is ask kids if they wanted to play,” Whitney Baez said.

But this life they all built together changed on March 31.

Investigators said the 5-year-old was kidnapped and Cabrera led officers on a 30-mile chase from the Northside to the retention pond, which was near the Duval County-St. Johns County line.

“It truly just feels like you’re in a dream, and occasionally, it just hits you. And you’re just broken down,” Manuel Baez said.

Court records reveal Cabrera has a history with the law and suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Her sister said that her family repeatedly tried to get her help, but she’s continuously struggled with her mental health.

“She would go to hospitals and they would tell her to leave saying she’s fine because she’s behaving fine,” said Whitney Baez. “She’s not an evil mom. She’s not that. She’s a mom who loved Vanity and really lost her way with this mental health issue.”

Ad

Now they are focusing on preparing to say their final goodbyes to Vanity, — holding on to the memories they made together, extra close.