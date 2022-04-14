Hardwicks Bar will be first LGBTQIA+ bar to open in Jacksonville in 20 years

The bar and nightclub will be located at 100 East Adams Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new LGTBQIA+ bar is coming to downtown Jacksonville.

Hardwicks Bar will be the first LGTBQIA+ bar and nightclub to open in downtown Jacksonville in the last 20 years.

PETRA, a boutique real estate brokerage and development firm located in Jacksonville, made the announcement on April 11.

The popular new spot will be located at 100 East Adams Street. The owner said it’s one of the most visible corners in the city.

Operator Tim Hoal and business partner Elias Hionides said they were “automatically drawn to” the energy of the Mediterranean Revival-style architecture of the building that Duval County property records show was developed in 1926, the Jax Daily Record said.

There is no word on when the bar will open. News4JAX has reached out to PETRA for more details.