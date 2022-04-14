74º

LIVE

Local News

Hardwicks Bar will be first LGBTQIA+ bar to open in Jacksonville in 20 years

Opening date for Hardwicks Bar yet to be announced

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Hardwicks Bar, LGBTQIA, Bar, Nightclub, Jacksonville
The bar and nightclub will be located at 100 East Adams Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new LGTBQIA+ bar is coming to downtown Jacksonville.

Hardwicks Bar will be the first LGTBQIA+ bar and nightclub to open in downtown Jacksonville in the last 20 years.

PETRA, a boutique real estate brokerage and development firm located in Jacksonville, made the announcement on April 11.

The popular new spot will be located at 100 East Adams Street. The owner said it’s one of the most visible corners in the city.

Operator Tim Hoal and business partner Elias Hionides said they were “automatically drawn to” the energy of the Mediterranean Revival-style architecture of the building that Duval County property records show was developed in 1926, the Jax Daily Record said.

There is no word on when the bar will open. News4JAX has reached out to PETRA for more details.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email