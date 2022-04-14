2 boarding students at Bolles arrested on sexual battery charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two teenage boarding students at The Bolles School were arrested on charges of sexual battery against a third male boarding student, according to multiple sources.

The charges against the two juvenile suspects allege felony-level crimes and are therefore part of the public record.

A student at Bolles, who asked to remain anonymous, said students at the school consistently experience bullying.

“Students frequently bully each other,” the student told News4JAX. “I’ve seen students take other students’ towels while in the shower, leaving them without clothes frequently.”

A spokesperson for The Bolles School released a statement about the incident on Thursday. You can read it below.

We are aware that two of our boarding students were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, April 12. We are cooperating fully with the authorities who are investigating the matter. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of all our students. Out of respect for the privacy of the minors involved and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share any more information at this time. The Bolles School

News4JAX has requested the arrest records and will update this article with more information when it is confirmed.