Bicyclist going wrong-way on Normandy Boulevard killed in crash, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in an early morning crash Saturday on Normandy Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:55 a.m., officers responded to reports of a fatal crash at the intersection of Normandy and Ellis Road.

A man riding a bicycle was going east in the middle of the westbound lane of Normandy.

A Dodge Ram truck was driving westbound and tried to evade the bicyclist, but he was unsuccessful and ended up crashing with the bicycle.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the truck and the passenger remained at the scene and are cooperating with the police. They were not hurt.

Part of Normandy Boulevard from Ellis Road to Verna Boulevard was closed early Saturday morning.

There was fog in the area during the time of the crash. JSO is unsure if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Florida law requires bicyclists to travel in the same direction as traffic.

This marks the 61st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

