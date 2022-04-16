JEA hosting an event to test drive electric vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Currently, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas nationwide is $4.07.

The average here in Florida is $4.11.

As the pain at the pump for drivers continue, many are showing interest in electric cars.

JEA is hosting an event at TIAA Bank Field this morning, for those considering making the switch.

A valid driver’s license, printed insurance card and signed waiver will be required for test drives.

Local dealerships will offer test drives of their newest electric vehicles, including the Hyundai IONIQ 5, BMWiX, BMWi4, Volkswagen ID.4, Ford 1 Mach-E, Ford 1 E-Transit and the electric three-wheeler Arcimoto “Fun Utility Vehicle.”

Lakeshore Bikes also will have e-bikes available for test rides.

There are expected to be about 100 electric vehicles here from local dealerships.

Last month, News4JAX spoke with a few sales managers at nearby dealerships and they say they are noticing the demand for electric or hybrid cars.

Some of them even say the demand is so high, they’re having a tough time keeping those kinds of cars on their lots.

Sales managers say they are also having some trouble keeping up with the demand because of a semiconductor shortage.

There will also be an electric bus from JEA people can take a ride on as well as electric bikes.

“At JEA, we want to provide a resource for the community to learn about going electric, the benefits of electric vehicles. We’re committed to energy conservation and promoting initiatives that improve air quality. So we want to provide a venue for the community to learn more about this and how they can make the switch to going electric.” Says JEA Spokesperson Karen McAllister

This event is set to start at noon and go on until 4 o’clock this afternoon in Lot J at the stadium.

You must register to attend this event, you can find the link to register here.