Pilot dies when glider crashes near treeline at Herlong Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 66-year-old man died Saturday when the glider he was piloting crashed along a treeline not far from a runway at Herlong Airport, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. in the thick underbrush next to the woodline surrounding the airport.

Lt. Mike Wilcox said the pilot, who witnesses said had several years of experience, was about 150 feet in the air when he released from the tow plane and that the glider appeared to be in immediate distress.

“As soon as the tow rope was let go, the glider appeared to be in distress. The glider immediately pitched and nose-dived,” Wilcox said. “It appears that the pilot of the glider is an experienced glider pilot. He owns the actual glider he was in.”

JSO is asking anyone with video of the crash or who saw what happened to please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.

Sky4 aerials showed the glider crashed on the edge of a wooded area not far from the end of one of the airport’s runways. Close-up images showed the tail crumpled, the left wing snapped in half and the cockpit virtually shattered.

News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth said gliders are extremely safe and accidents are not unheard of -- but are rare.

“There are very few fatal glider accidents,” Booth said. “It’s due to a couple of factors. Gliders fly much slower than powered airplanes, typically. In addition, they do not carry fuel. And in a crash situation, you don’t have to worry about fires or explosions. And so they have a remarkable safety record.”

A glider is a fixed-wing aircraft that typically does not have an engine. The National Transportation Safety Board posted on Twitter that it will be investigating a crash of a Schleicher ASW-19B aircraft near Jacksonville. That type of glider is a single-seat aircraft.

Wilcox said the NTSB investigators will arrive Sunday, and Federal Aviation Administration investigators are already on scene with JSO homicide detectives.