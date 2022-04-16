JSO: 3 injured when small bus hits parking garage off Philips Highway

Three people were injured Saturday when a small bus hit a garage on Philips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people suffered minor injuries Saturday morning when the small bus they were in failed to make the clearance on a parking garage next to the Main Event Entertainment building on Philips Highway, police said.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the bus -- which appeared to be a privately owned mobility-assist or specials needs-assist bus -- tried to enter the garage and hit the structure.

A sign on the garage shows the clearance of the entrance to the one-story structure is 8 feet, 2 inches.

The three people who were injured were taken to the Main Event building, where ambulances found them when they arrived.

News4JAX saw one man on a stretcher being taken to the hospital.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue also said the injuries were minor.