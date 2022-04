JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Collins Road.

According to FHP at 2 a.m., a man was crossing Blanding Blvd. when he was hit by a Black Mazda SUV. The car stopped in a nearby parking lot and the driver fled on foot.

If you have any information about who was driving this vehicle you are encouraged to contact authorities.