Hundreds line up for free gas on Jacksonville’s Northside

A pleasant surprise today for many. Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney bought gas for hundreds of people. Why many are saying this small gesture goes such a long way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The saying, “A little goes a long way,” was given new meaning on the Northside of Jacksonville as hundreds of people lined up for free gas.

Starting at 4 a.m., car after car, Councilman Reggie Gaffney and his team gave out free gas to dozens of people Saturday. It was a pleasant surprise for many.

“It’s insane. It’s crazy, but I am thankful for it,” Kahlom Moore said.

“It’s amazing. It’s meeting the need for the community,” Eileen Chatman said. “You’d be surprised how many people are driving with no gas.”

Free gas may seem like a simple gesture, but it goes a long way as the price for a gallon of gas ranges between $3 and $4 or more.

Gaffney said he decided to give out the gas from money out of his own pocket.

“When I got out here around 6:30, we had about 50 cars already, and so we were so blessed to be able to serve,” Gaffney said.

As the price of gas continues to rise and drop only by a few pennies per day, many are driving away grateful for a little help during a difficult time.

Open Arms and Albyssian Baptist Church volunteered to help pump gas. About 500 cars in total received $20 of free gas.