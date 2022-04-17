5 shootings mark violent Easter morning in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating five separate shootings Easter morning following a violent night in Jacksonville

So far, no suspects are in custody.

According to JSO, it began Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 5000 block of Normandy Boulevard. The initial investigation revealed there was a large gathering of people and a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 5000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard to reports of a shooting. JSO said a car club meeting turned violent when one person was shot. A 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 4:45 a.m., officers went to the 5700 block of Normandy Blvd. after a call of a shooting. There the victim said he was on interstate I-295 when he heard gunshots and discovered he was shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth reported shooting took place on Powers Avenue and Toledo Road, where two men were fatally shot. According to JSO, it happened in a parking lot at a large gathering. An argument began and shots were fired. Currently, there is no suspect in custody, police are interviewing witnesses and trying to get surveillance video.

Another shooting was reported on Hubbard Street and East 8th St, where JSO found a man shot in his arm with non-life-threatening injuries. He was on the street when he was shot, and a neighbor called the police after hearing the gunshots.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-Tips.