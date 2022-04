SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – A 77-year-old man died attempting to cross I-95 in St. Johns County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A car was traveling south on I-95 in the outside lane just before 1 a.m. when the man attempted to cross the interstate from the right shoulder and was hit.

He died from his injuries.

The 72-year-old driver of the car and his two passengers were not injured. All three were wearing seat belts, FHP said.

All lanes on I-95 have reopened.