Area pet owners mourn loss of beloved veterinarian who died in traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veterinarian described as “warm,” “friendly,” and “incredible” by clients, Dr. Brooke Davis, was killed in a traffic collision Saturday, according to a social media post by the San Jose Beauclerc Animal Hospital in Jacksonville.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share that our beloved Dr. Davis was tragically taken from us in a[n] auto accident on Saturday evening,” a Facebook post by the clinic said. “We will forever remember her for her amazing veterinary skills and that wonderful generous and giving heart of hers!”

The news quickly rippled across the Jacksonville community on social media, prompting dozens of Davis’ former clients to share messages of condolence and heartbreak on behalf of themselves and their animals.

A long-time family friend of Davis, David Wise, said she was a “very kind and beautiful soul.”

One patient who received care from Dr. Davis, was Stitch, a three-and-a-half-year-old French Bulldog owned by Jenny Hill.

“You can’t replace somebody like her,” Hill told News4JAX. “She just really had a big heart and made us feel incredibly welcome and cared for.”

Hill said she initially visited Dr. Davis on the recommendation from members of a Facebook group for French Bulldog owners.

“The first time we met her she embraced Stitch and picked him up and put them on the exam table,” Hill said. “[Davis] looked at me and said, ‘How are you doing today, mom,’ and just was incredibly, incredibly sweet and patient and knowledgeable.”

Notably, Hill said Dr. Davis treated each pet as a member of the family. Hill shared an image of Stitch taken on his first visit to Dr. Davis’ office. Stitch is pictured appearing to stare at a list of animal patient names posted outside Davis’ office.