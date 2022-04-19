Gunfire and explosions at NAS Jacksonville? It’s a drill for the hospital

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents living near Naval Air Station Jacksonville might hear the sounds of gunfire or explosions over the next four days on the base. Don’t worry, it’s all part of a drill to help train hospital staff.

The hospital is holding training exercises from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Tuesday through Friday this week.

NAS Jacksonville personnel warned that residents might hear loud noises during the training, which is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program.

The program is designed to help medical professionals prepare to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.