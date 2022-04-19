Rules committee votes to advance measure that would put property tax legislation on ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council Rules Committee on Tuesday voted 4-3 in favor of moving along a measure that would allow voters to decide on a property tax increase, which Duval County Public Schools said would be used to help increase teacher pay and improve arts and athletic programs for students.

The measure will go before the full city council next week, and if it gets the thumbs up, it will be placed on the August ballot. It’s for a property tax increase of one millage rate for four years.

The proposal was recommended by Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Greene recommended that funds from the one mill also be used to enhance art programs, noting the half-penny sales tax that was passed by voters in 2020 can only be used for facility maintenance, safety upgrades, repairs and renovation.

Under state law, public charter schools would receive a proportionate share of funds raised through the one-mill tax, based upon enrollment, Greene said previously.