Southside motel residents have hours to leave building after structural failure found

A hotel building on the Southside is being shut down after safety concerns.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A hotel building on the Southside is being shut down after safety concerns.

According to the city, people living in rooms at America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail will have to leave by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

News4JAX talked with a person who said they are a part of the management team for the hotel and said there’s an issue with a floor in building one.

News4JAX has requested more details on the issue. However, according to the city, it is a structural integrity issue.

Anyone living in building one will be moved out and placed in building two or building three.

The city inspector with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is expected to respond to the building before 5 p.m. -- the time the building will be officially condemned because of structural failure.

The city has said anyone that has to move will have a place to stay.