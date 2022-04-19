Walmart offers health screenings for wellness day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Walmart stores nationwide are holding free health screenings on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free screenings will check blood glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure.

Customers will also be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

The Wellness Day event will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country.

Click here to find a participating location near you.