Hilliard woman killed in crash with garbage truck in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a collision with a garbage truck on U.S. 1, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a Subaru sedan was traveling south on U.S. 1, and a garbage truck was traveling south, ahead of the sedan.

According to FHP, the garbage truck stopped in the right travel lane for “work purposes.” The sedan collided with the rear of the truck near Rayna Lane.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. No injuries were reported by the driver or the passenger of the garbage truck.