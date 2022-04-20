Mosquitos driving you crazy? The city of Jacksonville will spray for free

Randy Wishard, the Chief of Mosquito Control for the city of Jacksonville, joins us to discuss what colors, lotions, and smells attract mosquitoes, and how you can get help from the city of Jacksonville if you notice an infestation of these insects.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is known for its rainy season. With a hard rain comes mosquitos, which typically start swarming 10-14 days later.

As we approach the summer season, you should know the city of Jacksonville’s Mosquito Control Division can help if you experience an influx of the pesky insects.

The service is free for all Duval county residents, including Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville Beach as well as anyone who lives in Baldwin.

Here’s how it works. Call 630-CITY(2489) or go to myjax.com and report the problem. A technician should respond within 24-48 hours, will inspect and assess the problem and if warranted will arrange for your property to be sprayed with pesticide to treat the mosquito problem.

The Chief of Mosquito Control, Randy Wishard, said it is important residents know they need to contact the city to report the problem.

“In order for us to turn the sprayer on we have to have a justified, documented issue,” explained Wishard. “We do not spray in one area of the county and then the next one, and the next one, we have to have proof and document there is a problem before we can turn on the sprayer.”

Ad

Wishard said when technicians are not responding to service calls, they do check and treat common areas prone to mosquitos, like storm drains, stormwater ditches, swampy areas and retention ponds. But, he said, the biggest problem with mosquitos in the county involves artificial containers on residents’ properties.

“The best thing that citizens can do to help themselves and us is to tip and toss anything in their yard that may be holding water,” he said. “It becomes a breeding ground for mosquitos and their larvae.”

The worst culprits, he said, are toys, boats sitting in yards, the tops of tarps and car tires scattered in backyards.

“They’ll get rainwater in them and they’ll breed thousands and thousands of mosquitos,” he warned.