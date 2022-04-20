One person in critical condition after house fire in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Two people were injured in a house fire in Magnolia Gardens Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were called by a neighbor on Breve Drive near the intersection of West 45th Street and Cleveland Road around 4 a.m.

Once crews arrived they saw two people coming out of the home and were told another person was inside.

JFRD went in and found that person; they were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A second person was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family member Denise Skinner said her mom has been living in the home since the 60s.

“Mama’s 85, she just lost my father six months ago,” Skinner said. “I’m just thankful to God everybody was able to get out safely. Although my brother and my auntie is now in the hospital. But mama’s OK. She’s shaken up. But she’s OK.”

JFRD says the fire is under control and they don’t know how it started.

