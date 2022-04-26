Jacksonville is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Tuesday an effort to cut down on prescription drug abuse. As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, JSO, the Mayo Clinic and UF Health North will become drop off locations on Saturday, April 30.

Anyone can turn in prescription drugs or controlled substances for proper disposal. If you can’t make it to these locations on Saturday, unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the Police Memorial Building, Forsyth Street entrance, from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. seven day a week.

Items that will not be accepted include illegal (schedule I) drugs, needles/syringes/sharps containers, medical devices/batteries, aerosol cans/inhalers, chemicals, mercury-containing devices, radioactive drugs, and liquid chemotherapy drugs.

The DEA website says: The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.