68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missing 2-month-old located at Jacksonville hotel: Authorities

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: Duval County, Jacksonville
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 2-month-old who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce, and the FDLE confirmed the child was safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 2-month-old who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce, and the FDLE confirmed the child was safe.

Authorities in Jacksonville confirmed to News4JAX that a 2-month-old was recovered at the Fairfield Inn on Chafee Point Boulevard.

According to the original flyer from the FDLE. the boy had been missing since Feb. 16 and was believed to be traveling with two adults.

Investigators say this was a custodial matter, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man who was with the child was taken into custody. That person was bitten by a police K-9 and hospitalized for treatment.

Duval County jail records Wednesday evening showed that Joy Tyler had been booked into the jail for interference with child custody.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter