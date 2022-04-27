Missing 2-month-old located at Jacksonville hotel: Authorities

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 2-month-old who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce, and the FDLE confirmed the child was safe.

Authorities in Jacksonville confirmed to News4JAX that a 2-month-old was recovered at the Fairfield Inn on Chafee Point Boulevard.

According to the original flyer from the FDLE. the boy had been missing since Feb. 16 and was believed to be traveling with two adults.

Investigators say this was a custodial matter, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man who was with the child was taken into custody. That person was bitten by a police K-9 and hospitalized for treatment.

FL MISSING CHILD Alert for 2-month-old black male Azzan Lisby, last seen 1700 block N 12th Street, Ft Pierce. May be w Robert Lisby & Joy Tyler. May be traveling in 2017 gray Dodge Durango, FL tag PETC97. Contact Ft Pierce PD at 772-465-5770 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/8yXSqfvANk — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 25, 2022

Duval County jail records Wednesday evening showed that Joy Tyler had been booked into the jail for interference with child custody.