New bill outlines changes for adult entertainment performers in Jacksonville

A bill that got approval Tuesday from the Jacksonville City Council makes changes to the city’s adult entertainment and dancing entertainment codes.

The bill was approved unanimously. It was introduced in March by council members LeAnna Cumber and Matt Carlucci.

As noted in the legislation, the bill reduces the original application, renewal application, and replacement fees for worker identification cards.

The bill requires managers to review all performer rosters at their beginning of their shift to verify compliance with the requirement that all performers have a valid work identification card. Violation of the work identification card has been changed from a second-degree misdemeanor to a civil offense that carries a fine of $200.

The requirement for applicants to be at least 21 years of age to obtain a work identification card is removed, the bill summary notes.

As noted in the bill, the fee for an initial/renewal application for a work card is reduced from $150 for each to $100/$50. The bill lowers the fee for a replacement card from $50 to $35.