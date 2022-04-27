Scoping out cancer: Bruce shares personal story about colon cancer, why screenings are so important

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When trying to decide upon a marquee title for my special report, in which I actually take you into the operating suite and give you complete and unfettered access to what is usually a very private procedure, we decided on the headline: “Scoping Out Cancer.” It is very appropriate given the emotional circumstances under which I am doing this.

Sure, I can give you the statistics. You’ve heard them before. Colon and rectal cancers are the second most common cancers among men and women combined. One in every 20 people is at risk of getting this disease. Every Spring we hear screenings are important because this cancer is fairly common, but if caught early it’s highly treatable if found in the early stages. Yes, we hear it every year. For many people, that’s just noise and the message doesn’t resonate.

So, I want to make sure you get the message.

What I’m going to do is take you into the operating suite at Memorial Hospital for a very personal story. My story. A story tied to a deadly family history. You will see Dr. Alex Crean, a leader in colorectal surgery, perform my colonoscopy.

He talks about what he found, on camera. I will not hold anything back. You’ll even be privy to the biopsy results. Total disclosure.

Now, this was done on March 30. Keep that date in mind because of something that happened in my life less than 48 hours before. Something that changed my life and my family’s life, forever. It was something that devastated me emotionally and led to a loss.

I struggled that morning as to whether or not to go ahead with this, let alone with television cameras rolling. Struggled to know that family history meant that the risk of discovering a problem was a very real possibility. Was it something I really wanted to know when I was so fragile?

I’m just being honest with you. This was more difficult than you will ever know. And broaching this subject about a month later, it’s still tough, but I have to do it. Why?

There was a promise made to someone who now watches me from above and lives on in my heart.

If nothing else, I hope you watch this story and it inspires you, someone you love, a friend, or someone else close to you who has hesitated, to get screened.

It is not cliché' to say it may very well save a life.

Please tune in Thursday at 7:40 a.m. to hear why this story is so important to me.