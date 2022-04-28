Corrections officer charged with burglary at woman’s home: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested Wednesday night and charged with burglary at the home of a woman with whom he’d been in a relationship, said Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

JSO Corrections Officer Deven Reed was seen in the woman’s backyard, where he had moved surveillance cameras to conceal himself, Ivey said.

The woman told police that Reed had previously said that if they got married and she showed interest in another man, he’d kill her, according to Ivey.

Reed had been with JSO for 14 months, so he was still a probationary employee and was fired, as he has no Civil Service protection.

According to News4JAX records, that’s the fifth arrest this year of a JSO employee.