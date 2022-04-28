Jacksonville man indicted for 1st-degree murder in drug overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State Attorney Melissa Nelson on Thursday announced the return by a Duval County grand jury of an indictment charging a Jacksonville man with first-degree murder.

Kyle Pollett, of Callahan, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, sale or delivery of fentanyl, armed burglary, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

Pollett, 26, is charged in the January death of a Mandarin woman. According to the arrest report, Pollett went to her apartment and she became unresponsive. Investigators said she tried CPR and then went out to his van, but did not call 911.

According to the report, he got a hammer, put a mask on and smashed the doorbell surveillance camera, and he then removed cameras from inside the apartment and took the victim’s cellphone.

One of the cameras was found outside, the report said. Police said even though the cameras were destroyed, the video was accessed and showed Pollett’s movements in the apartment.