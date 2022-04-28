State Attorney Melissa Nelson backs T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff during WJCT interview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Melissa Nelson, state attorney for Florida’s Fourth Judicial District, was a guest Thursday on WJCT’s radio talk show First Coast Connect.

During her interview, Nelson spoke fondly of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters, who is running for the seat currently occupied by Mike Williams.

“I’ve watched him (Waters) and I know his work,” Nelson said on First Coast Connect. “I’m proud of what we’re doing and I want it to continue, and so I’ll tell you I personally solicited him and asked him to get involved in this race because I think it matters.”

The election is next year.

Waters, and retired Special Events Chief Mathew Nemeth are the Republican candidates running to become sheriff.

JSO Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton, former Duval County School Police Asst. Chief Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings and former officer Ken Jefferson, are the Democratic candidates who have announced they’re running.

According to a UNF poll released in February — crime was the No. 1 concern for people in Jacksonville. The poll found that 35% of participants said crime was the top issue.