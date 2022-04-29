Triple murder at Arlington apartment complex prompts Amber Alert for 8-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was kidnapped Friday morning from the scene of a triple homicide at an apartment complex on University Boulevard North.

Police said three people were found dead at the River City Landing Apartments, which are just north of River Road, across from the Jacksonville University campus.

An Amber Alert was later issued for 8-year-old Ja’rell Lewis, who was last seen at the same address. The alert said Ja’rell had been kidnapped and was believed to be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis.

Family members told News4JAX Ja’rell’s mother was one of the victims found at the apartment. News4JAX learned Terrell Lewis was named in a 2016 domestic violence injunction obtained by the mother of his then-2-year-old child, Ja’rell.

Tina Penn, a cousin News4JAX spoke with, said when she found out this morning that her cousins were found dead it got worse when they realized they didn’t know where her 8-year-old cousin was.

“My aunt, which is their mother, she called and said she couldn’t get in contact with any of them and that there was a killing out here -- that three people got killed in the apartments where they live and to go out there to find out what’s going on,” Penn said. “That’s when I came out there to see what was happening and it’s them.”

She said now she and other family members are looking for her little cousin. And so is the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued the Amber Alert for Ja’rell at about 2:26 p.m.

Ja’rell is described as a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes, about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds. Terrell Lewis is described as a Black male with brown eyes and a bald head, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Law enforcement warns citizens not to approach if the two are seen but to contact authorities immediately.

Ja’rell and Terrell Lewis may be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag 72BEYB.

Lt. Mike Silcox, with JSO’s investigations division, said officers were called about 7:30 a.m. to a welfare check at the apartment complex. A 911 caller said a neighbor heard an argument and a loud noise, Silcox said.

When police arrived, according to Silcox, they found three adults, ranging in age from 25 to 30, dead of gunshot wounds.

Silcox confirmed a firearm was located but declined to say where. Police are working with federal partners to trace the gun.

Aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter showed a heavy police presence with crime scene units at the complex. JSO said it got a warrant about 10 a.m. to go into the apartment.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (845).